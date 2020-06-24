Polaris issues statement on transfer of dealership’s ownership

Following is a statement dated June 17 from Polaris regarding the transfer of ownership of one of its dealerships.

“Last week, comments attributed to the owner of a multi-line dealership were posted that do not align with Polaris’ commitment to welcome all riders.

“The dealership has published an apology, and the owner has agreed to step aside in favor of new ownership who would maintain operations, thereby preserving the livelihoods of nearly 100 dealership employees and supporting the Polaris customers that rely on the dealership.

“Should that transfer not occur, Polaris will terminate our relationship with current ownership.”

A Bloomberg.com article goes behind the scenes of a similar-type scenario during the same time frame at Abernathy’s in Union City, Tennessee.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com