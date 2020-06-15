NPA hires regional sales manager

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) announced it has hired an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience as its newest regional sales manager.

Mitch Winder has been tabbed as sales manager for the North West region, which encompasses dealerships in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

“Mitch is a proven professional with an impressive resume within the powersports industry, making him an ideal candidate for the position,” said Mike Murray, VP of Sales. “Not only does he have the experience to back him, but he also has the passion. He’s a motorcycle guy through and through.”

Having started riding in 1969 aboard a Honda Mini-Trail, Winder’s love for two wheels runs deep.

“I’ve been riding almost my entire life and raced motocross and off-road for a better part of 30 years, having retired from competition in 2012. I live and breathe motorcycles, mainly off-road and adventure riding so to be able to combine my hobby with my work was a natural transition.”

Winder has helped build and manage several territories throughout his 20 years in the industry, so he’ll be able to immediately offer reputable services and guidance to dealers.

“I’ve worked at a dealership as a parts and sales manager, been a brand manager for Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties, as well as supported dealers as a sales rep for Western Power Sports and Scorpion USA,” he said.

Winder is eager to get to work and excited to join the NPA team, adding, “NPA has forged a stellar reputation with its dealers nationwide so I’m looking forward to growing the brand within my territory, and further strengthening that reputation.”