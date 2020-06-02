Tucker commits to exhibit at AIMExpo in January

Tucker has announced a partnership with the American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo) that expands Tucker’s efforts to support both its dealers and suppliers by integrating the Tucker Show into AIMExpo.

The Tucker Show has hosted dealer attendees annually since 2008. The eighth AIMExpo is scheduled for January 21-23, 2021 in Columbus OH.

"Our dealers love the great connection they have with our suppliers and our brands, and now we'll deliver that experience better than ever," said Marc McAllister, president and CEO of Tucker Powersports. "Partnering with the Motorcycle Industry Council and AIMExpo allows us to do far more for dealers and suppliers than we could do on our own."

Dealers who purchase products from Tucker are significant beneficiaries of the new partnership. Tucker dealers will enjoy a vast array of product training programs, a separate check-in experience, discounted hotel rooms, VIP activities and an exclusive lounge on the show floor.

An expanded list of Tucker suppliers will be invited to the show to exhibit products and host product and brand-specific dealer training during the event.

"The partnership with Tucker Powersports exemplifies one of the core values of AIMExpo — uniting our industry," said Motorcycle Industry Council president and CEO Erik Pritchard. "The tremendous presence of Tucker dealers and Tucker suppliers in the exhibit hall and training rooms, along with the Tucker leadership team and representatives will help set the tone for the industry in 2021. Now more than ever it’s important that we share resources and come together to leverage the strengths of our collective businesses. This is a perfect example of the show's theme, Together We Rise.”