Did your dealership buck the declining parts revenue trend in April?

Dealerships in the U.S. that use the Lightspeed DMS found that the coronavirus pandemic impacted their parts departments to varying degrees in April, according to the latest exclusive data for Powersports Business readers from CDK Global Recreation.

The data is pulled from 1,604 same store sales and found that overall in the U.S., parts revenue decreased 15.6 percent on average at dealerships during April vs. April 2019.

Dealerships in the Northwest saw their average parts department revenue on average decline by just 5.4 percent during April vs. April 2019. Similarly, dealerships in the South saw their average parts department revenue on average decline by just 7.0 percent during April vs. April 2019.

After those two regions, parts revenue got a little sideways. In the Midwest, parts revenue at dealerships was down 19.5 percent on average. In the West region, parts sales declined 20.9 percent in April. And in the Northeast, parts revenue dropped 21.5 percent in April vs. April 2019.

