Yamaha Motor adds five days to temporary closure due to COVID-19

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announced that it has determined that all business locations, factories, and offices in Japan will have an additional temporary closure at the same time for the five days between June 8 and 12.

The only exceptions to the suspension are the Hamamatsu Robotics Building and the Miyakoda Building (both of these robotics-related facilities are in Kita Ward, Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture).

The company has also determined additional suspensions to operations for 10 working days from May 25 to June 5 at some motorcycle-related production sites.