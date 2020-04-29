KYMCO USA, Inc. announced that a 25-year veteran of the powersports industry with stops at such companies as BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson, Triumph and Zero Motorcycles is joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Muir “Mac” McMath is joining KYMCO USA, Inc. as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to add his considerable business expertise and know-how to the Spartanburg, South Carolina-based organization.

McMath brings over 25 years of professional motorcycle OEM industry sales and leadership experience with former management roles at premium motorcycle companies including BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson, Triumph Motorcycles and most recently Zero Motorcycles.

During his 17-year career at BMW Motorrad, Mac started out as the National Sales and Dealer Development Manager in the U.K. He established the first all-exclusive dealer network for the brand in the world and worked closely with dealers to illuminate and maximize profit opportunities during his time there. Recognition at the brand’s Munich headquarters lead to postings to Australia and subsequently the U.S., where, in his role as Department Head of Sales Operations, he steered BMW Motorrad USA to record sales, market share and dealer profitability and successfully navigated the brand through the last recession.

McMath is a graduate of Godalming College, and an avid motorcyclist and veteran soccer player. His early experience in the powersports industry was as a company owner importing and distributing premium motorcycle apparel and accessory lines in the U.K. While working at the Hinckley, Leicestershire headquarters of Triumph Motorcycles, McMath designed, sourced and introduced Triumph’s first range of branded motorcycle apparel and lifestyle merchandise. He also played an instrumental role in launching Buell into the U.K. and Ireland during his time at Harley-Davidson U.K.

At his most recent position, VP of Global Sales for Zero Motorcycle, McMath led the Sales and Sales Operations teams along with other key leadership functions. He was responsible for all business unit budgeting and sales operations reporting functions as well as field-team management and direction. He also supported senior management in developing short and long-term sales goals and bespoke strategies to enhance the accessibility of electric motorcycles in the industry.

KYMCO’s commitment to becoming a pioneer of the green movement in personal transportation has been well demonstrated. KYMCO commanded the spotlight at EICMA in 2018 with its revolutionary Ionex electric scooter and SuperNex electric motorcycle and in 2019 with the RevoNex motorcycle. With many governments mandating the future reduction or removal of fossil fueled vehicles, innovative features and new technologies will define each brand and KYMCO will be at the forefront, ready with proven consumer and commercial solutions.

With first-hand experience in understanding customer, dealer and government needs in electric vehicles, McMath is ideally placed to assist KYMCO and the company’s goal to capture leadership of the electric segment.

As the CRO of KYMCO USA, McMath will be responsible for growing KYMCO’s market share in North America and for managing strategic industry partnerships with new and existing clients. Additionally, he will oversee the launch of new products and technologies such as electric vehicles in the U.S. His first goal will be to ensure dealers are maximizing their sales and revenue of the current product lines and to work with the KYMCO organization, dealer network and strategic partners in developing the path to greater profitability and sales penetration.

McMath is an additional member of the newly formed executive team that has joined KYMCO USA in the recent months. Starting with Dennis McNeal as Executive Advisor, Jeremy Lawrence as Chief Financial Officer and now McMath as Chief Revenue Officer, KYMCO USA, Inc. is determined to build a professional team and demonstrate it has the leadership to become a greater force in the new era of KYMCO.