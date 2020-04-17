Beta shipping select motorcycles to consumers via FedEx

Here’s an easy way for a customer to avoid a brick-and-mortar dealership during the coronavirus pandemic. Following is a press release from Beta Motorcycles:

Shipped To Your Front Door Ready To Ride !

Beta USA recognizes the challenges of purchasing a new motorcycle during the coronavirus outbreak so they are offering for a limited time a program that allows customers to have their new Beta BYOB (Build Your Own Beta) sent directly to their home or business ready to ride.

Customers can log onto www.betausa.com and choose the model he or she wishes to purchase through the BYOB program, add accessories to his or her liking, then choose their Beta dealer of choice, and leave a refundable deposit $500.00 plus destination charges.

The dealer reaches out to the customer to finalize the payment or financing as well as the final price. After payment has been completed, the new BYOB Beta is sent out via FedEx or Reddaway trucking to their home or business. These Direct Delivery BYOB bikes are fully assembled, test ridden, and ready to rip!

All of the BYOB accessories will be installed at the Beta USA headquarters. BYOB's ordered after April 16th are eligible for the program.

Crates will be unloaded via a lift gate and can be disassembled in minutes. A set of Beta tie down straps are included as well with every unit.

For all stock Beta bike purchases, customers are urged to contact their local Beta dealer to arrange pick up or delivery.

This is a limited offer and some models may not be available as stock is selling out quickly. Log onto www.betausa.com today and see if the model you desire is available.