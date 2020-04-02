PSB Video Chat launches with phone closing topic

Powersports Business debuts its Video Chat episodes this week with dealership training consultant Rob Greenwald.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Rob has been emphasizing with his dealership partners the importance of closing sales and F&I deals over the phone with their customers. Rob, a longtime presenter at the Powersports Dealer Seminars @ AIMExpo, provides some quick hits and best practices for closing over the phone as dealers aim to get at least a piece of the pie in such a challenging retail environment.

In order to keep our social distancing, editor Dave McMahon joins in from Minnesota while Rob is in Georgia. Both opted for their respective basement studios.

Got a topic you would like to see discussed on the PSB Video Chat? Let us know by sending an email to dmcmahon @ powersportsbusiness.com.