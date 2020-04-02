Home » News » PSB Video Chat launches with phone closing topic

PSB Video Chat launches with phone closing topic

April 2, 2020

Powersports Business debuts its Video Chat episodes this week with dealership training consultant Rob Greenwald.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Rob has been emphasizing with his dealership partners the importance of closing sales and F&I deals over the phone with their customers. Rob, a longtime presenter at the Powersports Dealer Seminars @ AIMExpo, provides some quick hits and best practices for closing over the phone as dealers aim to get at least a piece of the pie in such a challenging retail environment.

In order to keep our social distancing, editor Dave McMahon joins in from Minnesota while Rob is in Georgia. Both opted for their respective basement studios.

Got a topic you would like to see discussed on the PSB Video Chat? Let us know by sending an email to dmcmahon @ powersportsbusiness.com.

