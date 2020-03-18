Minnesota dealership closes two locations temporarily

St. Boni and Minneapolis Motorsports announced the temporary closure to the public of both dealership locations. Both shops are scheduled to be closed until March 31. The dealerships will be available via phone, website and Facebook.

A post on the dealership’s website reads: “We are committed to the health and safety of our customers and staff, we can’t wait to have you back in our stores.”

The locations in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota, and Minneapolis combined carry Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo, Kawasaki and Yamaha.