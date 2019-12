The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Harley-Davidson is recalling certain 2019-2020 FLHTCUTG and FLRT Trike motorcycles. Unintended activation of one rear brake could lead to an unexpected change in vehicle direction, which may increase the risk of a crash.

The potential number of units affected is 12,624.

Harley-Davidson has notified owners, and dealers will update the traction control system software, free of charge. The recall began Dec. 2.