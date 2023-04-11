NPA promotes Maxon to general operations manager

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) recently announced the promotion of Brad Maxon as the general operations manager for the company's San Diego auction.

Maxon is no stranger to NPA, having been with NPA for over eight years overseeing different departments during his tenure. Maxon started his powersports career over 25 years ago, working in dealerships throughout San Diego, California. Before joining the team at NPA, he worked in dealership sales, service, parts, and finance roles.

Brad Maxon has been NPA's reconditioning and service manager since his start in July 2014. (Photo: NPA)

"Being able to build a career around what you love to do is why I chose this path. Most people in the industry share the same passion, so I am always in good company. I am looking forward to being a key part of providing the best service to our clients and being a good team leader," stated Brad.

Maxon has been riding since 1983. When Maxon is not overseeing an operation, he shares his love of riding and racing with his three children, who ride together regularly as a family.

"Maxon's extensive experience and knowledge of NPA's operational processes and procedures made him a perfect fit for General Operations Manager. Brad has shown his dedication to NPA and the operations teams from not only San Diego but all locations, and we are excited to have him in this new role," said Jeff Kinney, vice president of operations.

The NPA San Diego auction is held on the first Friday of every month at 8 a.m. (PT), with a preview day each Thursday before the auction. Those who preview or bid in person will see Maxon and his team in action. Inventory can also be previewed online.