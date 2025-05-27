Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has announced that MotoGP star Jack Miller will join the factory Yamaha Racing Team for the 2025 “Coca-Cola” Suzuka 8 Hours, marking his return to endurance racing after eight years.

MotoGP star Jack Miller will join the factory Yamaha Racing Team for the 2025 “Coca-Cola” Suzuka 8 Hours, marking his return to endurance racing after eight years. (Photo: Yamaha Motor Co.)

Miller will partner with 12-time All Japan JSB1000 Champion and longtime Suzuka contender Katsuyuki Nakasuga. A third rider from Yamaha’s current WorldSBK lineup will complete the team, led by legendary team manager Wataru Yoshikawa.

Yamaha’s return is a major milestone as the brand celebrates its 70th anniversary. The factory team will race a retro-liveried YZF-R1 bearing the iconic #21, paying homage to the legendary 1985 Yamaha TECH21 Team.

Yamaha’s retro YZF-R1 will run the iconic #21 at the 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours. (Photo: Yamaha Motor)

Yamaha has a storied history at Suzuka, having claimed five consecutive wins from 2015 to 2018 with factory entries, and six overall victories at the event. This marks its first factory-backed entry since 2019.

The move underscores Yamaha’s renewed focus on endurance racing and reinforces the performance pedigree of the R1 platform—driven by MotoGP-level talent and race-winning engineering.

The race takes place from August 1 to 3, following private team tests in early July.