MotoAmerica Stock 1000 riders to join Superbike grid in 2026

MotoAmerica has announced that its Stock 1000 class will merge into the Superbike class in 2026 as the MotoAmerica Superbike Cup.

MotoAmerica has announced that the Stock 1000 class will be merged into the premier Superbike class in the 2026 championship. (Photo: MotoAmerica/Brian J. Nelson)



The change strengthens the Superbike grid and gives Stock 1000 riders more exposure and opportunities. Superbike Cup racers will earn points for both championships and receive podium recognition, with the chance to stand on both the Superbike and Cup podiums.

Balancing rules will provide allowances for lower-performing motorcycles to maintain competitiveness in racing.

“We know this change will be a good one. It will give us more motorcycles on the Superbike grids and create tighter, more competitive racing. It also gives Cup riders the chance to compete at all nine venues and in all 20 Superbike races,” — MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland.

The current Superbike rules package will remain in effect through the 2027 season. Provisional rules for the 2026 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship can be found here.