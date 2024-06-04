C&U Americas receives 2024 Gold Supplier Award from BRP

C&U Americas, the North American subsidiary of the C&U Group, a leading bearing manufacturer, was recognized with a 2023-’24 Gold Supplier Award from Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) for excellence in product quality, manufacturing, and delivery rate. C&U is the primary bearing supplier to BRP for their ATV, watercraft, and motorcycle product lines.

As one of the world’s top eight bearing manufacturers, C&U’s formidable production capabilities of its eight bearing manufacturing centers can reach a daily production capacity of 4 million units. (Photo: C&U Americas)

C&U America’s director of sales, Greg Foreman, and director of engineering, Rich Peterson, accepted the award. The Gold Supplier Award is earned by achieving specific measurables in supplying parts, including a 97% or greater delivery rate and a production part approval process of over 99%.

“C&U Americas is thrilled to receive this Gold Supplier Award from Bombardier,” says Foreman. “Receiving a supplier award of this kind is a testament to the effort of C&U’s production and logistics and showcases our commitment to providing our customers with fantastic support. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with BRP.”

C&U Americas offers a full line of bearing types and designs for original equipment manufacturing, aftermarket replacement, and MRO operations. The C&U portfolio includes over 30,000 types of bearings in specifications and sizes ranging from 1.5mm ID to 4,000mm OD.

From its headquarters in Plymouth, Michigan, C&U Americas offers its North American customers complete application engineering and customer service support.