Volcon announces nationwide dealership network program

Volcon ePowersports has announced the launch of its nationwide dealership network to bring its products to market across the United States and will establish the model to be used internationally in the coming years.

“Since we first introduced the Grunt to the public in 2020, dealership requests have flooded in from all over the world, receiving over 200 inquiries in just the US alone and more than 50 internationally,” said Melissa Coffey, Volcon’s director of international sales and business development. “We’ve already begun early discussions with established powersports dealers and it has been very rewarding to hear that they already know about the Volcon brand and have been following our progress since the beginning. It’s confirmation that we are in the right place at the right time with the right products.”

According to the announcement, over the course of the next 12 months, Volcon will partner with some of the nation’s biggest powersports dealers in order to accelerate the rollout of Volcon products across all 50 states. To begin that process, a partnership has been formed with the Powersports Business surrounding their Accelerate conference which kicks off in Atlanta today.

The upcoming edition of Powersports Business will feature Volcon CEO Jordan Davis in its Get To Know section. Keep an eye out for future coverage!