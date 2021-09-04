Volcon ePowersports announces new CEO

Volcon Inc., previously known as Volcon ePowersports, has announced the appointment of Jordan Davis as CEO. Davis will be executing Volcon's 360-degree plan by leading the next operational phase of the company, elevating processes of the organization including production line efficiency, marketing initiatives, business development and scaling of the sales team, at an important time for the electric powersports brand as the company's first model, the Grunt, begins shipping to customers.

"At Volcon we're not only approaching riders who are pivoting from gasoline to electric, but also feel there's an untapped opportunity in the sporting goods industry to expand electric mobility," said Davis, CEO of Volcon, in the announcement. "We're seeing immense interest from various retailers in both the motorcycle and adventure-outfitter markets. And both are a perfect fit, as our Grunt model checks all the boxes for experienced riders as well as those who may have only ever ridden a bicycle before. It's truly a versatile product that will provide great riding for our core motorcycle enthusiasts and those interested in hunting, fishing and exploring while on a Volcon. Our trajectory toward the growing outdoor industry is going to be a bullseye."

Davis, previously President, Americas of O. Mustad & Son, will lead Volcon as the all-electric Grunt comes to market. Prior to Mustad, Davis held leadership positions over the course of nearly a decade with the Remington Arms Company, proof of his passion and dedication to the outdoor sporting goods industry.

Powersports Business previously reported on Volcon’s plans to expand into the state of Colorado, after it had announced it had appointed Greg Endo as its CFO after it reached the closing of $17.5 million in funding

In addition to the current direct-to-consumer model that has enabled Volcon's rapid growth, the company is also exploring traditional brick-and-mortar retail opportunities, with the goal of providing a five-star customer experience no matter how one purchases a Volcon.

Davis' appointment as CEO will succeed Andrew Leisner, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since the company's establishment. Leisner will transition to the Advisory Board, providing guidance to the leadership team.

"All the pieces are in place for Volcon's long-term strategic plan to succeed. I look forward to a continued role in helping Volcon ride the momentum we've created, as the company builds on current fundamentals and expands into new markets,” said Leisner in the announcement.

Volcon electric vehicles provide fun, family-friendly off-road adventures as well as backcountry exploration, in addition to practical utility. The company's first electrified off-road vehicle, the two-wheeled Grunt model, will be delivered to customers this fall. Four-wheeled Stag and Beast models will follow into 2022.

