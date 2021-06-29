Volcon ePowersports expands to another state

Since its inception in October 2020, Texas-based electric powersports manufacturer Volcon ePowersports has hit the ground running – drawing on strong industry demand to secure funding, establishing its Liberty Hill headquarters, and now expanding into another state.

Volcon has announced a new storefront that will be located in the RiNo Art District of Denver at 2605 Larimer St. – the former home of Shea Boutique. According to Business Den, the 1,500 square-foot Larimer Street location is a temporary arrangement for the company, and Volcon has signed a longer-term lease for about 6,000 square feet at 2800 Walnut St. within the city.

Powersports Business previously reported when Volcon announced its newest model, the Runt, as well as, when the company announced that it has reached the closing of $17.5 million in funding and also appointed Greg Endo as chief financial officer (CFO).

Has Volcon or another electric manufacturer caught your attention in 2021? If so, let us know your thoughts by reaching out to NLongworth@PowersportsBusiness.com.

Volcon has launched the kid-sized electric “Runt” model (right), shown side-by-side with the full-sized “Grunt” (left).