Dunlop Motorcycle Tires announces expanded size range for DT4 lineup

Since 2020 all American Flat Track classes have been running the new DT4 tire from Dunlop Motorcycle Tires. Designed for pro and amateur riders alike, the DT4 has multiple compound options, a new tread pattern, more grip and can be run tubeless for greater overall versatility and performance.

But according to a recent announcement, now the official tire of American Flat Track features a new smaller 120/70-17 size for mini riders in a soft compound. This additional size will enhance the line of the highly successful DT4 130/80-19 front and 140/80-19 rear sizes.

This new 120/70-17 size is the ideal size for 85-150cc bikes running 17-inch wheels and is a universal fitment for both front and rear of the bike. This versatility allows parents to save on expenses and flip tires if necessary. Being a smaller version and slight variation of the race proven, larger sized DT4, we know mini riders will find just as much success on them as the top pros!

“We have been working on this new tire for a while now as we have received a lot of requests for mini sizes,” said Dunlop’s Amateur Motocross/Flat Track Support Manager Rob Fox in the announcement. “We recently extended our highly successful MX amateur Team Dunlop Elite support program to Flat Track enthusiasts as we want to see the Flat Track roots grow from the bottom up. We used top Team Dunlop Elite and supported riders to conduct testing on this tire, and we’re excited to now have them available to the public.”