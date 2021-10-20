Distributor adds long-distance rider as brand ambassador

A long-distance motorcyclist whose travels have covered more than 300,00 miles across six continents and 70 countries has signed to be a brand ambassador for SW-MOTECH USA.

SW-MOTECH USA Partners with Alex Chacón as Brand Ambassador Alex Chacón has signed on as a brand ambassador with SW-MOTECH to promote the acclaimed brand and its premium products. Chacón rose in internet and social media stardom through his creation of epic videography and unique “Dronie” content on extreme longdistance rides to raise awareness for various charitable organizations. The seasoned motorcycle explorer’s travels throughout the world will showcase the functionality and ruggedness of SW-MOTECH’s hard and soft luggage and protective motorcycle parts in the fiercest of conditions.

“I am delighted that Alex has chosen to partner with SW-MOTECH. I love his adventurous nature and admire his perseverance and dedication to charitable causes—qualities we recognize in our hardcore customers as well. Alex’s enthusiasm makes him a perfect fit for our brand and we’re excited to partner with him. Our whole SW-MOTECH USA team is excited to support his endeavors,” states SW-MOTECH USA Vice President, Sarah Schilke.

Alex Chacón realized his life-long dream of becoming a world traveler in 2012—opting out of medical school in the process—setting out on his RTW adventures that started with riding from Alaska to Argentina and back in 500 days and traveling over 80,000 miles in the process.

Over 9 years later, Alex’s journeys have covered over 300,000 miles across 6 continents and over 70 countries. His accomplishments are undeniably an inspiration to riders around the world to plan and undertake their own adventures on two wheels.

Alex is a talented videographer and photographer, documenting his trips with incredible cinematic compilation videos and unique photography. He is also credited with innovating now familiar techniques such as the 360-degree selfie and the “Dronie”. Alex’s famous 360 selfie took three years to shoot and has been viewed over 14 million times.

Alex continues to explore the world full-time, documenting his experiences with moving images in creative ways.

Alex is currently exploring some amazing destinations in the U.S. aboard a Yamaha Ténéré 700 which has been fully kitted-out with SW-MOTECH luggage, crash protection and ergonomic upgrades. Upcoming trips include a U.S. Southwest tour this October and a trip through Mexico and Central America in November.

The brand is excited to bring Alex back on board and support him with his future efforts into 2022. You can expect to not only see more exciting shorter form vlogging-style content coming up from Alex but hear about his experiences in-person with live appearances at future SW-MOTECH events.

Alex Chacón is tentatively scheduled to be at the SW-MOTECH booth at:

• Progressive Intl. Motorcycle Shows - SoCal | Nov. 19-21 | OC Fairgrounds

• EICMA | Nov. 25-28 | Milan, Italy.