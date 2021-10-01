Vance and Hines announces new test center

Buried in a product-focused press release from Vance & Hines about a new BMW motorcycle exhaust was a tidbit about a new off-road playground for the company mostly known for its motorcycle performance products.

The so-called new Vance & Hines Off-Road Proving Ground – or ORPG for short – is the company's new addition in California’s Mojave Desert. Specifically, it will be at the Zakar Overland Terrain Park and Event Center, two hours from the Vance & Hines’ headquarters in Sante Fe Springs, California.

According to the press release, the ORPG will be the company’s private test site for off-road products. It will include a test lab and service facility where the company’s R&D staff will developed and future off-road products.

"We are focused on bringing Vance & Hines exhilaration to all types of off-road riders,” Mike Kennedy, president of Vance & Hines, said in a press release. “Our new proving grounds is an example of our commitment to create a steady flow of great products for off-road fans.”

Aside from their headquarter, the company also has a Racing Development Center in Brownsburg, Indiana.