Apple says engine vibrations could damage iPhones

Apple is warning its users to think twice about bringing their phone along for a ride, saying exposure to vibrations – “like those generated by high-powered motorcycle engines” – might impact its iPhone cameras.

According to a new support article posted by Apple, exposing iPhones to high amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges can degrade the performance of the camera system.

The advanced camera systems in some iPhone models include technology like optical image stabilization and closed-loop autofocus to capture photos in difficult conditions. Those systems work to automatically counteract movement, vibrations, and the effects of gravity to focus.

To prevent blurry images, some iPhone models have optical image stabilization (OIS). Additionally, some iPhone models have closed-loop autofocus (AF).

The OIS and closed-loop AF systems in iPhone are designed for durability. However, as is the case with many consumer electronics that include systems like OIS, long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos.

As a result, Apple is recommending avoiding exposing iPhones to extended high-amplitude vibrations, and it’s not recommended to attach iPhones to motorcycles. Attaching an iPhone to vehicles with small-volume or electric engines, such as mopeds and scooters, may also lead to comparatively lower-amplitude vibrations.

As a possible alternative, Powersports Business previously reported on Cardo Systems offering its Packtalk communication products specifically aimed at powersports consumers in the July edition.

