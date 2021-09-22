NPA recognizes Territory Sales Managers with Winners Circle Award

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has recognized nine of its Territory Sales Managers at its annual Sales & Operations Meeting in Celina, Texas on Aug. 29, 2021, awarding each of them with the annual NPA Winners Circle Award. This accolade was presented to Dominick Catalfamo, Dean Sweet, Trevor Nicely, Donny Erickson, Ron Games, Matt Gunter, Dusty Krepp, Pete Heisser and Chris Ramanauskas, all of whom exceeded their annual territory sales plans for fiscal year 2021.

The Winners Circle program was introduced in 2020 with the goal of acknowledging and celebrating the outstanding performance of NPA’s top Territory Sales Managers as they work tirelessly to support our dealers. The team’s success helps sustain and grow NPA’s reputation as the leading provider of auction services. The recipients received an official award, a paid vacation for two, and custom “NPA Winners Circle” apparel and accessories. The winners will celebrate as a team in Puerto Rico.

“I’m very proud of our sales team, especially after this past year,” stated Mike Murray, NPA VP of Sales, in the announcement. “With the pandemic, everything we encountered was unprecedented and unpredictable. Despite that, our team set some pretty aggressive goals. For nine of them to exceed their territory plans is a huge accomplishment.”

Jim Woodruff, NPA’s CEO, added, “I’m proud of our culture and the commitment to our customers shared by everyone at NPA. These Winners Circle awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our best-in-class sales team. We’re excited to celebrate and enjoy a vacation in Puerto Rico with our topperformers, and we look forward to an even more successful 2022.”