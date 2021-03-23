Appalachia Made Co. plans trailside concert series: report

Now a full year since the onset of COVID-19, the show must go on, according to Appalachia Made Co. (AMCO) – the Williamson, West Virginia-based company that plans to host a summer concert series for nearby Hatfield-McCoy Trail System riders.

“It’s turned into a fundraiser,” said Lexia Chamryk-Thomas, AMCO’s CEO, in an announcement. “We’ll be accepting donations for the Red Cross… Our first major live event is going to be the Whiskey Jam Powersports Festival, scheduled for the weekend of June 18.”

The three-day event will be held in and around Williamson, and will include trail rides, live country music, food vendors, kids’ enduro races and camping.

From June 26 to Sept. 25, AMCO will also host weekly Saturday guided ATV rides, and a weeklong Hatfield McCoy Powersports Rally is scheduled for Aug. 16-22 in Williamson to highlight Mingo County’s Hatfield-McCoy Trail segments. AMCO’s Oktoberfest – its final event of the year – will take place Oct. 23.

