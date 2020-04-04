May 4 is temporary showroom closure date for dealership

Cycles 128 in Beverly, Massachusetts, informed its customers on Thursday that its showroom will be temporarily closed until May 4.

Here’s a letter the dealership sent to its customers:

Cycles 128 Is Here for you and Ready to Help

In accordance with Governor Baker’s stay at home advisory, Cycles 128 Sales Showroom will be temporarily closed until May 4th.

However, if there is anything you or your family needs in relation to powersports Cycles 128 is here to help!

We will be offering our "Shop From Home" experience with Shop, Click, Call and Ride Program.

We encourage you to check out our New and Pre-Owned Inventory.

While our Sales Showroom is temporarily closed our Service Department is operational and will be open

Tuesday-Friday — 10:00am - 5:00pm

Saturday — 10:00am - 4:00pm

Sunday & Monday Gone Riding!

Be well in these trying times.