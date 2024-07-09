Strider Bikes to host Strider Cup two-wheel race for kids

On September 14, kids will be able torace their balance bikes in downtown Rapid City, South Dakota, in The Strider Cup. Photo courtesy of Strider

Strider Bikes will host The Strider Cup, an epic two-wheel kid race, on September 14. Kids from across the globe will be able to show off their balance bike skills and race in downtown Rapid City, South Dakota. The annual event features races for children of all skill levels from ages two to six and is on the doorstep of incredible sites like Mount Rushmore.

Team Strider organizes unique races for children of all skill levels. The Strider Cup races are for children in the two-, three-, and four-year-old age classes, where they will be able to tear up the track and race their Strider bikes in balance mode. The Strider Adventure Cross is the ultimate race for kids ages four to six. In this engaging adventure, children run, race their Strider 14x bikes in balance mode, traverse exciting obstacles, and finally pedal to the finish line.

Event details

Saturday, September 14, 2024

8:00 am – 4:00 pm MST

Rapid City Main Street Square, 512 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Tentative Event Schedule

Friday, September 13 (MST):

3:00 – 7:00 pm (MST) – Packet pickup and tech inspection at Strider Bikes Headquarters – 2221 N. Plaza Dr. Rapid City, SD, 57702

Saturday, September 14 (MST):

8:00 am- 2:00 pm- Packet pickup and tech inspection

8:00 – 8:45 am- Open Track for all racers

9:00 – 11:00 am- 2-Year-Old Class (12″ Bikes)

11:00 am – 12:00 pm- 4-Year-Old Class (12″ Bikes & 14x Bikes in Balance Mode)

12:00 pm- 1:00 pm- Lunch break

1:00 – 2:30 pm – 3-Year-Old Class (12″ Bikes & 14x Bikes in Balance Mode)

3:00 – 4:00 pm- Strider Adventure-Cross Race (4, 5 and 6-year-olds – 14x Bikes in Balance & Pedal Mode) At Main Street Square – 512 Main Street, Rapid City, SD, 57701

*Schedule is subject to change

The Strider Cup could be part of a big family adventure with Mount Rushmore and Custer State Park 30 minutes away, Bear Country and Reptile Gardens 15 minutes away, and Jewel Cave one hour away.