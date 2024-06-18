Power Hour: Latest episodes with Brands That Shine and Denago

PSB has released Power Hour Episodes 7 and 8! In Episode 7, Brendan and Madelyn speak with Jessica and Gunnar of Brands That Shine about how they have navigated life on the road for three years now. They travel the country in their motorhome visiting with dealers and clients wherever they go. We spoke to them as they wrapped up Bike Week in Daytona, Florida.

PSB Editor Brendan Baker visited with Denago Powersports in Southern California in early April to check out its new line-up of youth powersports vehicles, which included an electric ATV and several dirtbikes. The company has been on the gas since it launched last year and has big plans for the future. They call it “The Denago Difference.” The machines are well built and offer high dealer margins. Learn more by listening to Power Hour Episode 8, or watch the YouTube videos below!

