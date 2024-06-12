Kawasaki recalls engines used in outdoor power equipment

Kawasaki has announced a recall for Bad Boy Mowers, BigDog, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere, and Kubota brand lawn and garden equipment. The engines can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards and the recall affects about 68,500 units in the U.S. and 900 in Canada. Kawasaki has received eight reports of fires with the recalled engines, but no injuries have been reported.

The official notice states:

This recall involves Kawasaki engines used in lawn and garden equipment sold under the Bad Boy Mowers brand name with mower models Rebel BRB54FX850, Rebel BRB6135KA, Rebel BRB61FX850, Rebel BRB7235KA, Revolt BRV54FX850, Revolt BRV61FX850, Rogue BRG5435KA, Rogue BRG6135KA, Rogue BRG61RD35KA, and Rogue BRG72RD35KA; under the BigDog brand name with mower model Stout MP; under the Bobcat brand name with mower models ZT6000, ZT6100, and ZT7000; under the Cub Cadet brand name with mower model ZTX-6; under the Hustler brand name with mower model FasTrak SDX; under the John Deere brand name with mower model Z760R, utility vehicle models Gator TX 4×2 and Gator TS 4×2, and some service engines for model year 2016-2020 lawn tractor models X350R, X350, X354, X370 X380, X384, X390 and X394; and under the Kubota brand name with mower model Z726XKW.

The recalled engines are model year 2021-2023 FJ400D, FS600V, FS651V, FX691V, FX730V, FX801V, FX850V and FXT00V. The recalled engine model and serial numbers are located on the engine fan housing.

Consumers should immediately stop using lawn and garden equipment with the recalled engines and contact Kawasaki, John Deere, Cub Cadet, Hustler, BigDog or Kubota, depending on the product owned, or an authorized dealer, to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki and the mower manufacturers are contacting all known purchasers directly.