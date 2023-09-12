Vista Outdoor to spin-off powersports brands

According to a recent report in Bicycle Retailer, Vista Outdoor (parent company of brands such as Fox Racing and Bell Helmets) has filed with the Security and Exchange Commission to spin-off its outdoor sports brands into a new company. This new spin-off company is expected to be completed by Q4 of this year.

The filing name for the spin-off is a holding company under the banner of Outdoor Products Spinco Inc. The BR report says Vista’s ammunition business will be called The Kinetic Group and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “HUNT.”

The Outdoor Products company will be a collective of brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies, according to a Vista press release about the spin-off. The brands that will become part of the new company include CamelBak, Camp Chef, Bushnell, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell, Giro and Simms Fishing.

Vista says it will be led by a consumer-first culture, consumer insights and analytics, deep channel relationships, operational expertise, and shared financial resources. The Outdoor Products segment of Vista represents an estimated $15 billion domestically, with an estimated total global addressable market in excess of $100 billion, according to the company.

Source: Bicycle Retailer, SEC.gov