Helmet brand forms 10-year licensing agreement

Bell Helmets and Racing Force Group signed a multi-year licensing agreement for use of the Bell brand on auto racing and karting products, providing a competitive royalty rate for the use on racing safety apparel and equipment for drivers and race teams enhancing Bell Helmets and Racing Force Group’s global reach.

The Bell name will be licensed by Racing Force Group, offering automotive products that carry on Roy Richter’s auto racing and safety legacy. Racing Force Group, under the Bell brand, will produce safety equipment and apparel for drivers and race teams in various forms of motorsports. The product lineup is slated to launch in 2023 and will offer products for professional and amateur racers, from entry level to advanced drivers and teams. The catalog will also include a range of soft goods that expand the Bell brand while supporting existing auto racing helmet products.

The initial 2023 product line will focus on racing suits, shoes, gloves and underwear for drivers competing in forms of motorsports that require SFI homologation.

“I am pleased to announce Bell Helmets has entered a 10-year license agreement with Racing Force Group for use of the Bell brand on auto racing and karting products,” said Ric Kern, President of Bell Helmets. “The agreement includes a competitive royalty rate for the use of the Bell brand on racing apparel and safety equipment for drivers and race teams, establishing joint marketing and insight protocols that will better position the Bell brand globally while giving us access to consumer insights in the auto racing market.”

Bell Helmets founder Roy Richter developed the world’s first SNELL approved helmet, the Bell 500-TX in his California shop in 1958. The Bell 500-TX was quickly adopted by racers worldwide. In 1967, Richter created the world’s first practical full-face helmet, the Bell STAR. Today, Bell Helmets are used across multiple disciplines such as automotive racing, bicycling and motorcycling.

“Racing Force is proud to extend the Bell brand from auto racing and karting helmets to a new line of racing apparel and safety equipment, purpose built for the demanding environment of motorsports,” said Kyle Kietzmann, Racing Force USA Chief Commercial Officer. “Racing Force will leverage the experience and technical expertise of our team responsible for developing and manufacturing safety apparel products for the OMP brand with the design philosophy and principles used to build Bell auto racing helmets, creating a new line of safety products designed to enhance driver performance while continuing the Bell legacy of safety and innovation.”

Bell Helmets, founded in 1954, is headquartered in Scotts Valley, CA and manufactures helmets for motorcycles and bicycling, along with a series of bicycle accessories under the Bell name. The Racing Force Group, which also owns OMP, Zeronoise and Racing Spirit, acquired the Bell Racing U.S.A automotive business in 2019. The new royalty agreement will provide crossover marketing opportunities and more consistency across consumer-facing channels, bringing the Bell brand to a wider audience globally.

