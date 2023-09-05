Pennzoil releases Outdoor engine oil portfolio

At the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Pennzoil introduced a new line of engine oils crafted for outdoor enthusiasts and their recreational vehicles. The Pennzoil Outdoor portfolio includes three specialized engine oils designed for specific outdoor vehicles: ATVs/UTVs, watercraft, and snowmobiles.

The ATV/UTV, marine, and snowmobile engine oils are available both online and in-store at select retail locations across the U.S. The custom lubricants are designed for performance and aim to enhance the outdoor experience by helping protect motorized vehicles.

For Pennzoil Outdoors, Pennzoil developed a distinct engine oil formulation tailored for smaller engines. Leveraging the advanced technology already utilized in passenger car lubricants.

Pennzoil ATV/UTV Premium Plus SAE 10W-40 Engine Oil

This engine oil is specifically designed for the dusty environments and extreme temperatures that ATV and UTV engines often experience. Smooth-shifting and consistent clutch feel help riders focus on the trail and encounter fewer bumps along the way.

Pennzoil Marine Premium Plus 4-cycle SAE 10W-30 and SAE 25W-40 Engine Oil

Pennzoil Marine Premium Plus Engine Oil features performance-boosting additives that cruise through the engine, providing greater fuel efficiency as compared to 2-stroke marine engine oil.

Pennzoil Snowmobile Premium Plus 2-Stroke Engine Oil

Pennzoil Snowmobile Premium Plus 2-Stroke Engine Oil’s low-ash formula is designed to prevent spark plug fouling and deposits and boasts exceptional cold-flow performance to help keep the sled’s engine running smoothly.