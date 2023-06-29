Muc-Off launches AirTag holder for powersports vehicles

Designed for use with an Apple AirTag (not included), Muc-Off's AirTag Holder is a stealthy solution for riders to securely attach the tag to their bike, UTV, ATV, or car. The AirTag allows users to track any item through their phone using the "Find My" app.

Muc-Off's AirTag Holder for powersports allows users to place it in a hidden location in a secure mount. (Photo: Muc-Off)

The AirTag Holder consists of a two-part frame and clamp crafted from a heat-resistant polymer and aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum, which provides a secure enclosure for the AirTag. It also includes four silicone clamp grip sizes to accommodate various wires and cables, allowing it to be discreetly tucked away under the seat, in the engine bay, or behind fairings, ensuring it remains hidden. For added security, it comes equipped with security Torx screws, a security key, and a lockable clamp, ensuring the tag stays firmly in place.

"Motorcycles will always be an attractive target for thieves, so technologies like the Apple AirTag can be a great defense," says Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off. "Our secure Tag Holder for bicycles has been hugely successful, so we’re stoked to be bringing everything we’ve learned throughout the development process to this new motorcycle-specific version."

Priced at $59.99, the Muc-Off Secure AirTag Holder is available through the company's dealer network, select e-retailers, and from www.muc-off.com.