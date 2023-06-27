CPSC votes to terminate EGL Motor’s ATV Action Plan for repeated violations

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently voted to terminate EGL Motor Inc.’s ATV Action Plan, making it unlawful for the company to import or distribute ATVs in the United States.

With ATV-related fatalities being one of the biggest segments for product-related deaths, children under age 16 are at high risk (3,353 fatalities of children under age 16, 1982-2018).

EGL Motor has been issued multiple recalls for violations to its CPSC ATV Action Plan (Photo: CPSC)

Prior to importing or distributing ATVs in the U.S., manufacturers, importers or distributors of ATVs are required to have an approved ATV Action Plan. ATV Action Plans outline federal legal requirements designed to protect users and minimize the risk of injury and death of youth-aged riders by preventing the use of ATVs not intended for their age group.

CPSC has issued EGL Motor multiple notices of violations for its failure to comply with its federal requirements that were originally approved on October 30, 2017.

The violations include the following:

Failing to ensure ATVs that obtain speeds permitted only for adult category ATVs are not marketed or sold to younger riders.

Failing mandatory ATV safety standards provisions, including, but not limited to speed, parking brake, and handlebar requirements.

Failing to timely submit the results of its dealer monitoring program, which ensures dealers make proper age recommendations and offer safety materials.

Since 2022, EGL Motor and CPSC have announced three recalls for approximately 7,400 units of EGL-branded and Ace-branded youth ATVs due to injury hazards and violation of federal mandatory ATV safety standard.

On June 20, 2023, the Consumer Product Safety Commission voted to terminate the ATV Action Plan of EGL Motors, Inc. The termination follows multiple Notices of Violations and EGL’s repeated failure to comply with its Action Plan, according to a statement from CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric. "The company violated requirements on advertising to youth and failed to comply with warning and labeling requirements as agreed to in its ATV Action Plan. It also violated reporting requirements related to its dealer monitoring program."

CPSC announced seven recalls of EGL ATVs to address the safety hazards caused by its violations.

Hoehn-Saric says if EGL wants to continue to import and distribute its products in the United States, the company should immediately resolve these issues and apply for a new ATV Action Plan. "Today’s termination not only protects consumers against EGL’s hazardous practices but also is a warning to other companies that do not take the safety of customers seriously. I thank CPSC’s staff who have worked tirelessly on this case."

EGL must reapply for an Action Plan after resolving the issues CPSC has outlined in the mandatory safety standard ANSI-SVIA 1-2017 before it can sell ATVs in the U.S. again.

Advertisement