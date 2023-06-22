Ironhorse Funding expands services to include RVs

Ironhorse Funding LLC, a provider of financing solutions to motorcycle and powersports enthusiasts and dealers, has announced the expansion of its lending programs to include recreational vehicles (RVs).

Effective immediately, RVers with loans on their motorized or towable RVs can apply to refinance to lower their monthly payments through its easy online refinance application. Consumers looking to finance the purchase of a new or used RV can apply through Ironhorse Funding’s finance application.

The company is also working with select agents and originators to help RV dealers in 45 states offer customers competitive financing rates and flexible terms backed by Ironhorse Funding’s 5-star customer service.

This marks the second program expansion in 2023 for Ironhorse Funding. With the addition of recreational vehicles, riders and adventurers can now refinance or finance motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, personal watercraft, motorhomes, towable RVs and more.

“We’ve been anticipating the addition of RVs to our dealer and direct-to-consumer lending programs for a while,” says Jon Krumdick, chief executive officer of Ironhorse. “We waited until we were ready to enter the market with a very competitive program as well as the technology updates and staff to fully support the launch. We’re excited to serve RV customers with the same exceptional service we’ve become known for in the motorcycle and powersports markets.”