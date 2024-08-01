Zapp EV names COO to accelerate global expansion strategy

Zapp, the British electric vehicle brand, has announced the appointment of David McIntyre as chief operating officer effective immediately. Mclntyre, who previously served as Zapp’s chief commercial officer, brings to this newly created role an extensive background in scaling operations for luxury and performance automotive brands as Zapp prepares to expand operations to additional countries in Europe and Asia.

David Mclntyre has been named COO of EV manufacturer Zapp. Photo courtesy of Zapp

As COO, Mclntyre will be responsible for managing supply chain logistics, overseeing contract manufacturing and in-house assembly, as well as related production engineering efforts. David will continue to lead Zapp’s global commercial strategy, including network development, sales management, and comprehensive after-sales service.

In his three decades of experience in the international luxury automotive industry, Mclntyre has been instrumental in driving growth and operational efficiencies at McLaren, Jaguar, Land Rover, Aston Martin, Bentley, Porsche, and Lotus. His tenure at these companies contributed to successful expansions into new markets and increased unit sales in key markets across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

“David has demonstrated an exceptional ability to execute complex commercial strategies and deliver substantial sales growth. His leadership will streamline operations and accelerate our path to commercial success as Zapp plans to scale the business rapidly across multiple markets.” – Swin Chatsuwan, founder and chief executive officer of Zapp EV

“It is a privilege to step into this role at such a transformative juncture for Zapp,” Mclntyre adds. “My priority is the successful execution of our strategy to expand operations as Zapp introduces the i300 to an increasing set of countries around the world. We seek to set new standards in urban mobility, and I am excited to drive the business forward and deliver exceptional value for our customers and shareholders.”