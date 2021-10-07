Segway-Ninebot showcases intelligent scooters at Micromobility America 2021

At the Micromobility America (MMA) 2021 event in San Francisco, Segway-Ninebot showcased its full lineup of vehicles designed for shared use – ranging from its AI-powered Bot-Series scooters to shared e-bikes and e-mopeds that integrate the latest Internet of things (IoT) technologies.

"We recognize the importance of last-mile transportation to people's safety and health, and are looking forward to showcasing the technologies we developed that may enable smarter, more sustainable micromobility solutions," said Tony Ho, VP of Segway-Ninebot, in a company press release. "MMA 2021 marks the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that we brought Segway-Ninebot's full line-up of shared vehicles to one location – so that people can experience our latest technologies themselves through in-person test rides.”

Among the Segway-Ninebot shared vehicles featured at MMA 2021 were the T60 and T60Lite, its smart scooters that allow teleoperating and semi-autonomous driving, thanks to an integrated AI platform powering an advanced vision system. The smart scooters also feature pedestrian and lane recognition, so may help prevent accidents and even reduce "scooter clutter,” a challenge many urban communities face. The T60 is now ready for mass production, the company reports, and is ready for commercial deployment beginning with a city-wide road test in partnership with Spin.

MMA 2021 attendees also had an opportunity to test ride Segway-Ninebot's e-bike and e-moped models. The Urban A200, Segway's latest e-bike, was recently granted the UL 2849 certificate for safety, the first such certificate issued to shared e-bikes by Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL).

Segway-Ninebot's booth at Micromobility America 2021