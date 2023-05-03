Octane launches Prequal Flex, instantly prequalifying customers

Octane has announced the launch of Prequal Flex, an extension of its award-winning suite of soft-pull ecommerce tools, Octane Prequal.

Prequal Flex is a dedicated webpage that is unique to a specific dealership and allows consumers to prequalify for financing quickly and easily. The tool gives dealers the flexibility to reach consumers through all of their marketing channels - including email, social media, text, advertising, events, and more - providing consumers with a real credit decision from Octane’s in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, Inc., and a shorter, easier path to purchase.

Since Prequal Flex uses Octane’s proprietary soft pull technology, consumers can understand their buying power without impacting their credit until a contract is generated. At the same time, Prequal Flex sends these empowered buyers into the Octane Dealer Portal, enabling dealers to prioritize their time by focusing on the highest intent buyers with access to credit. In our pilot, dealers who used Prequal Flex saw total applications increase by 40%.

"We rely on Prequal Flex for all of our financing needs," said Kenny Chen, dealer principal at Onyx Moto, San Diego's largest pre-owned motorcycle dealership. "Sharing the link through text or email is effortless, and it offers a quick, user-friendly application. Importantly, the soft credit inquiry ensures our customers feel at ease taking the next step in the financing process."

Dealers can also leverage Prequal Flex to drive efficiency in the dealership. By applying a Prequal Flex link to hang tags, near-field communication (NFC) cards, and other in-store collateral, dealers can encourage consumers to prequalify for financing while they walk the showroom floor, saving time at closing.

“We’re committed to providing the fastest, easiest buying experience in the industry and helping our dealer partners grow their businesses,” said Mike Dushane, chief product officer at Octane. “By strengthening powersports dealers’ existing sales and marketing touchpoints with instant credit decisions, Prequal Flex enables dealers to reach more customers and helps us deliver on our mission to connect people with their passions.”

Prequal Flex is free to Octane’s entire network of over 4,000 powersports dealers. To get started, current dealers should contact their Octane Sales representative.

Dealers in the United States who would like to become an Octane partner can enroll here.

