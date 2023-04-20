Avon Tyres rolls into Goodyear family

Avon Tyres, one of the motorcycle industry’s longest-established tire brands, is getting a boost as part of the wider Goodyear group of brands. Avon was under the Cooper Tire & Rubber umbrella until last year when Goodyear purchased Cooper.

The incorporation of Avon into Goodyear’s portfolio gives riders access to more tires across various motorcycle sectors, according to a press release. The new, more focused Avon range includes the Cobra Chrome tire for cruiser and custom bikes, as well as the popular Roadrider MKII sports touring design.

Avon says it will focus on key designs to ensure the brand still offers riders its most popular products. (Image: Facebook)

Avon says it will continue to produce the 3D SUPERSPORT hypersport tire, Spirit ST and Streetrunner sport touring products, Trailrider and Trekrider for adventure use, Safety Mileage MKII and Speedmaster MKII classic designs, and the Viper Stryke for scooters.

The company says it will focus on key designs to ensure the brand still offers riders its most popular products. Goodyear’s long-term strategy for Avon focuses on further developing its motorcycle center of excellence in Montlucon, France.

Ben Hoge, General Manager, Motorcycle Europe, Goodyear, stated: “Avon has a proud history and exciting future. As we plan for 2024 and beyond, we will reveal new product lines, technology upgrades and clear market positioning for Avon and our other brands.”

In addition to this continued commitment to motorcycle tires, the Avon brand will remain a key part of Goodyear’s portfolio in the passenger vehicle segment.