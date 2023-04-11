NPDA to host Economic & Banking Crisis dealer forum on April 12

The National Powersport Dealers Association (NPDA) will host a timely online panel discussion for dealers Weds., April 12 at 2 p.m. ET to cover topics, including the unfolding banking crisis and the projected economic outlook for 2023.

NPDA is hosting a Banking and Economic forum on Weds., April 12 at 2 p.m. ET. (Photo: NPDA)

Attendees will be presented with important industry knowledge gained during the 2008 economic downturn from dealers and other powersports industry professionals on the front lines, providing insight into today's economic environment.

Presenters:

Bob Althoff , chairman of the NPDA and Ohio dealer

, vice chairman and Texas dealer Jim Woodruff , NPDA advisor and CEO of National Powersport Auctions

, NPDA advisor and CEO of National Powersport Auctions Tony Gonzalez, CEO of Garage Composites

Special guests:

Brad Stanek , CFP financial advisor, executive director, Stanek Group at Morgan Stanley

To register, visit NPDA's website.