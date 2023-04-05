Service Dept.: A ‘slew’ of first quarter recalls announced

A slew of recalls was issued by manufacturers in the first quarter of 2023, including ones from Royal Enfield, Polaris Slingshot, BMW, Suzuki, and Can-Am, with issues from potential fire hazards to brake rotors falling off. We've compiled a list from NHSTSA and CPSC and others. In the majority of cases, dealers are tasked with performing the repair free of charge to the consumer.

Triumph recalled some 2023 Bonneville T120s due to the brakes not being secured. (Photo: Triumph)

Triumph Motorcycles America, Ltd. is recalling some 2023 Bonneville T120 and Bonneville T120 Black motorcycles after reports of the left-hand side (LHS) brake disc being improperly secured. Dealers will install a replacement damper and also replace the disc bolts.

Royal Enfield North America is recalling certain 2017-2021 Himalayan motorcycles due to potential corrosion of the brake calipers, causing a decrease or total loss of brake function in some cases. Dealers will replace the front and rear brake calipers free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Royal Enfield’s number for this recall is SC-31.

Suzuki Motor USA is recalling about 2,552 units of the 2022 GSX1300RRQ/ZM2 (Hayabusa) due to the incorrect position of the front brake master cylinder primary port that could cause the port to become blocked and result in a gap between the front brake pad and discs. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 122, “Motorcycle Brake Systems.” Dealers will replace the front brake master cylinder body for free.

Polaris

Polaris had multiple recalls in Q1, including recalling some 2022-2023 Slingshot R, Slingshot S with Technology Package 1, Slingshot SL, Slingshot SLR, and Slingshot S motorcycles due to a potential alternator heat-treating issue during manufacturing. Dealers will replace the alternator free of charge.

Polaris also reports that some 2021-2023 Sportsman 450 and 570 ATVs may have an improperly assembled wiring harness that may contact the brake line and/or vehicle frame, resulting in a loss of front brakes or fire. About 80,000 units are affected, and Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is contacting registered owners directly. The manufacturer received five reports of fire and three reports of damaged wires. Of the five reports of fire, two reports also indicated a loss of the front brake function.

Another Polaris recall involves its Timbersled Snow Bike Conversion Kits. The company issued a stop ride letter to owners of the snow bike kits and to schedule a free repair at a dealer. The manufacturer has received seven reports of loose fasteners.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Timbersled RIOT Pro (Photo: CPSC)

Textron Specialized Vehicles is recalling nearly 143,000 E-Z-GO PTVs due to 30 reports of the electronic board overheating, including two resulting in a fire with property damage.

This recall involves model year 2021, 2022 and 2023 Freedom and Valor E-Z-GO RXV personal transportation vehicles, with serial numbers ranging from 5585710 through 5716926; and model year 2021, 2022 and 2023 Valor, Express and Liberty E-Z-GO TXT personal transportation vehicles, with serial numbers ranging from 3478457 through 3591890.

Textron issued a “stop ride” to owners and instructs them to turn the key switch to the OFF position and not to connect electric-powered PTVs to a charger or a power outlet. The dealer will install a fiberglass/aluminum thermal insulation protective sleeve over the USB charge port module.

Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all purchasers directly.

BRP

Can-Am reported that 1,720 Ryker/Spyder F3 and F3-S motorcycles MY 2022 may have improperly attached rearview mirrors. Dealers will install new mirror assemblies free of charge.

BRP issued a “stop ride” for the 2023 Can-Am Commander, Defender, Maverick Trail and Sport series side-by-sides due to a defective fuel hose assembly which could lead to a fuel leak. About 3,310 units are affected. Can-Am dealers will replace the fuel hose assembly free of charge.

BMW

BMW of North America has had a few recalls in the first quarter, the company is recalling several models, including the 2023 S 1000 RR motorcycles for a hand brake lever that may not function correctly. Dealers will replace the hand brake lever fulcrum pin free of charge.

BMW is also recalling some 2022-2023 S 1000R and 2020-2023 S 1000XR motorcycles to update the “Dynamic Pro” riding mode feature “front wheel lift-off assistant” software. It may be inadvertently deactivated without alerting the rider.

And finally, some 2019-2023 BMW R1250GS, R1250GS Adventure, and R1250RTP bikes are being recalled due to potential input shaft breakage. In certain engine operating and riding conditions, the gearbox input shaft may become damaged or break, possibly resulting in a locked rear wheel. Dealers will update the engine control unit software free of charge.