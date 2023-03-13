Moose Racing introduces latest aftermarket product

Moose Utility Division and Moose Racing have revealed the 325X Carbon Fiber ATV/UTV wheel and triple clamps. The carbon fiber wheel is formed under high compression and heat to deliver the strength of a forged wheel. It weighs 8 pounds and 14 ounces, half the weight of an aluminum wheel, and is load rated at 1,300 pounds. The carbon fiber wheel is available in 4-136 and 4-136 bolt patterns and requires carbon specific lug nuts offered by Moose. The 325X Carbon Fiber wheel MSRP is $779.95, and the lug nuts are $29.95.

Moose Racing's Triple Clamps are constructed with aerospace grade 6082 aluminum using finite element analysis and offer optimized stiffness and reduced weight. All fitments are offered in an anodized gunmetal grey finish. The steering stem comes pre-assembled and pressed into the lower clamp, which includes OEM bottom bearings. The split design clamping area provides a more accurate pressure and an even clamping surface to the fork without distortion or binding of the fork tube.

Bar mounts are available in 1-1/8 inches in diameter with either a 35- or 40-millimeter height and come standard with rubber cushions. Solid mount aluminum cushions are also available. MSRP is $599.95 for the Triple Clamps, $99.95 for the Bar Mounts and $25.95 for the Aluminum Cushions.