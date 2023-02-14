Motorex USA buys American oil company

MOTOREX USA INC, the U.S.-affiliate of Swiss-based MOTOREX GROUP, has agreed with Intercontinental Lubricants Corporation to acquire SPECTRO PERFORMANCE OILS. The deal includes all national and international activities, as well as the blending and storage facility in Brookfield, Connecticut, and will be effective by Feb. 20.

“We’ve long had a great relationship with MOTOREX, so when this deal was first discussed it felt like a natural next step for our business,” said Alex Josefson, president of Spectro. “MOTOREX has a great respect, appreciation and understanding of the SPECTRO brand and its goals for the future. With their planned investments and upgrades to our manufacturing facility in Brookfield, and with the support of their impressive R&D laboratory in Langenthal, the future is bright for SPECTRO and MOTOREX, both in the U.S., and worldwide.”

Family-owned Motorex will acquire Spectro.

“This is a carefully considered and important step for our long-term oriented family-owned company,” said Edi Fischer, CEO of the Motorex Group. “We are proud to strengthen the group’s portfolio with a traditional and well-established U.S. brand. SPECTRO and MOTOREX are both strong and complementary brands within the Powersport market. Moreover, the company hub in Brookfield will also support our business activities in other sectors such as industrial fluids or biodegradable hydraulic oil. This will also allow us to produce more goods made in the U.S., ensure closer support to our distributors and improve supply and customer service.”