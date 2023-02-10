Find It Now GPS Security appoints president

Find It Now GPS Security (FIN) has announced the promotion of Ray Banken to president and chief operating officer. Banken started at FIN during its inception over 15 years ago and has helped the company progress to where it is today. Working with the founder, Banken's efforts have been fundamental in FIN being recognized as a prominent early warning GPS security system for the Powersports Industry.

Founder and CEO Mike Conners stated that FIN would not be where it is today without the continuing efforts of Banken and addressed his confidence in Banken's ability to take FIN to the next level in the overall expanding field of GPS security.