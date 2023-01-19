Funding opportunity for trail projects

The U.S. Department of Transportation has published a funding opportunity notice through the RAISE Discretionary Grant Program. RAISE, Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, is designed to help communities nationwide with transportation infrastructure projects having significant local or regional impact. The program will provide $1.5 billion in grants to aid transportation projects, and the possible opportunity to integrate trails, according to Christopher B. Douwes, community planner with the Federal Highway Administration.

The deadline to apply is February 28. The DOT has posted the notice, details on how to apply, and will also host a webinar Jan. 24 to describe the application submission and evaluation process that will be tailored for applicants located in rural areas or on tribal lands.