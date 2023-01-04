BarX Suzuki reveals 2023 team  

Suzuki Motor USA has announced its continued support for the BarX Suzuki 250-class race team. The BarX Suzuki team has several new and returning riders ready to attack the 2023 Supercross season.

Derek Drake and Carson Mumford return to BarX Suzuki for 2023 and are joined by two new teammates, Robbie Wageman and Ty Masterpool.

The BarX Suzuki team will be aboard the race-ready 2023 RM-Z250.

Both Drake and Mumford are looking to push their Suzuki RM-Z250s toward the top of the standings. Mumford, from Simi Valley, California, finished 12th in the 2022 Supercross 250 West championship. Drake, hailing from San Luis Obispo, California, finished tenth in the 2022 Supercross 250 West championship.

Newcomers to the BarX team are Wageman and Masterpool who are both showing great potential aboard the Suzuki RM-Z in pre-season testing. Wageman, from Newhall, California, finished ninth in the Supercross championship last season and is looking to break into the top tier of the championship. Masterpool, from Paradise, Texas, in just his second season in Supercross, is excited to put more RM-Zs in competition.

Carson Mumford (52)

Derek Drake (53)

Robbie Wageman (59)

Ty Masterpool (81)

BarX has also announced Buddy Antunez as its new team manager. “I’m excited to be a part of the BarX Suzuki program,” Antunez said. “I believe with our team and rider lineup we will be battling for top spots this coming season. Let’s go!”

BarX Suzuki is excited to compete in 2023 and looks forward to seeing all the RM-Army faithful throughout the 2023 Supercross season. The season begins at Angel Stadium on Jan. 7, 2023, for Anaheim 1.