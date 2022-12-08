Brake manufacturer expands with PARTS EUROPE partnership

SBS Friction A/S, an aftermarket supplier of brake pads and friction solutions for motorcycles, scooters and side-by-side vehicles, is continuing to expand its coverage with PARTS EUROPE now as its pan-European distributor.

The addition of PARTS EUROPE as cross-border distributor follows the focused growth strategy of SBS, to cover each market with local presence and cover market gaps through a pan-continental distributor.

PARTS EUROPE will extend SBS’s long-term relationship with LeMans Corporation, USA, (Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties) into Europe. PARTS EUROPE’s long history in supplying the powersports sector, its strategic logistic location in Europe and its vast experience in the moto industry will be key in maintaining and growing SBS market presence across Europe.

“Habits and synergies in the European powersports market have changed. Both due to the habitual development caused by COVID-19 but also due to the consumers becoming more digital observant,” said Christel Munk Pedersen, CSO, SBS. “To enable riders access to their preferred SBS products anywhere, at any time, we need to secure the power of distribution with partners such as PARTS EUROPE.”

“By cooperating with SBS, PARTS EUROPE can add the high-performance brake components and accessories of the Danish manufacturer to its range, thus, fulfilling our own standards to offer the right accessories for all types of powersports vehicles.” said Anthony Damevin, purchasing manager, PARTS EUROPE.

Dealerships across Europe will be able to source SBS brake pads, discs, clutch kits and accessories from Parts Europe on Dec. 7, 2022.