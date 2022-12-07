All-electric powersports company signs distribution agreements

VOLTERRA Global Technologies Inc., a U.S. based all-electric powersports vehicle manufacturer, has announced the signing of distribution agreements with key country importers and distributors, after recently signing distribution agreements across the U.S.

VOLTERRA is launching a sophisticated, eco-friendly line-up of electric powersports vehicles, including crossovers, youth dirt bikes and ATVs. Following successful signing of dealer distribution agreements across the U.S. in recent months, similar partnerships are now being established around the world. International distribution agreements have been signed in Israel, Turkey, Greece, United Kingdom and Ireland.

“We have a mission to transition the powersports market towards greener alternatives while at the same time providing riding sensations and safety features comparable to those available on internal combustion engine vehicles,” said Jose Villegas, chief executive officer of VOLTERRA. “We are thrilled that such an esteemed group of international distributors have now joined us in this mission, and we look forward to sharing our products with customers around the world.”

In addition to the distribution and sale of VOLTERRA products, all distributors will have access to a wide range of services and support from the company, including online ERP, CRM and DMS software, a B2B distributor portal with full functionality, online electronic parts fiches and warranty processing, sales and technical training and certification, online and phone technical support and marketing support among multiple other offerings. This robust support program highlights VOLTERRA’s commitment to optimizing the distributor experience and supporting these organizations as key stakeholders in the powersports industry.