Dealer group acquires sixth location, plans to consolidate two facilities

Powersports Business associate editor Madelyn Hubbard recently interviewed Chaz Cole, vice president of fixed operations of The Cole Group. The group recently acquired its sixth dealership, Harley-Davidson of West Virginia, located in South Charleston.

The acquisition was only the beginning of a significant development plan. The group has agreed to acquire a seven-acre lot that is positioned off a major I-64 exit in Teays Valley, West Virginia, where Harley-Davidson of West Virginia and Black Sheep Harley-Davidson of Huntington will be consolidated into one dealership.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity,” said Cole. “I think that it is definitely a unique opportunity to merge two stores in the state into a brand-new facility.”

Cole was excited for the future of the dealership. It will be located in a rapidly growing county that is positioned between Huntington and South Charleston, two of the largest cities in West Virginia.

The construction of the building is expected to begin next year, and the entire project is projected to conclude within the next two years. In the meantime, there are plans underway to utilize the seven acres so that the state-of-the-art facility may best serve its customers. Read more about the plans for the new dealership in an upcoming edition of the magazine.

Do you have a story idea about your dealership? We'd love to hear it! Let us know at mhubbard@epgacceleration.com.