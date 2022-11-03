Another Silver-level sponsor joins Accelerate Conference

If your dealership is interested in leasing motorcycles as a profit center for 2023, Horsepower Financial Services will be on hand to talk shop as a Silver-level sponsor at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

Horsepower Financial’s proprietary decisioning and scoring platform is not just a FICO pull. The company uses FICO and alternative data to be able to say “YES” more often.

Other features of doing business as a partner with Horsepower Financial include:

Sell more accessories/upgrades. Add them to the lease and your customer gets the bike he or she wants.

Horsepower Financial’s fast, transparent and easy process ensures that there are no hidden costs and fees.

Horsepower Financial promises a hassle-free motorcycle leasing process that streamlines automatic payments for your customer and no collateral requirements.

Horsepower Financial caters to customers belonging to all credit tiers and offers them fast approvals.

UNLIMITED MILES for the term of the lease. Period.

When the lease is over, you get the opportunity to sell the bike to the consumer or have them trade it for a different one. Repeat business is Hosepower Financial’s business.

Serving thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts with state-of-the-art Harley-Davidsons, Hosepower Financial is proud to have earned the trust and loyalty of many.

Replace your inventory with End of Term bikes. Horsepower Financial encourages the customer to return the bike to you at the end of the term. You can either have Horsepower Financial come get it or buy the bike from the company. It’s your choice!

Dealers and sponsors will gather Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando for the most important business-building event of the year for dealerships of all segments and sizes. Its Year 2 epic-ness continues to grow, with 93 dealership owners/staff who represent 132 dealership locations in 27 states signed up (and there's still two weeks to hop on board, so call your dealer neighbors, call your dealer friends!). As always, see them all listed below to double-check our math.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com or Dave at dmcmahon@epgacceleration.com for more information.

Dealers from both the powersports and outdoor power equipment sides of the brick-and-mortar world will be gathering live Nov. 14-16 in Orlando to get a leg up on their future business performance and will be discussing growth topics in an ideal peer-to-peer learning environment. Adding a second person from the dealership to attend alongside the initial registrant has been all the rage this week.

Now with 21 Silver-level sponsors and 28 total sponsors, the Accelerate Conference still has a spot for your company. You can see the dealership registration and sponsor list below. Dealers, there will be peer-to-peer learning like you've never experienced at any three-day event. If I'm over here proofing the on-site brochure schedule that prints this week, that means it's prime time for you to be booking your flight!

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Click here to view the 2022 Accelerate Conference schedule.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield, Constellation Dealership Software, Protective, Morgan Stanley, Horsepower Financial, Piaggio Group Americas and Motorsports Marketing Group.

