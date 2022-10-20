Dealership schedules Fall & Winter Funfest

Leo's South Powersports SuperStore recently announced on its newsletter that it will provide a Fall and Winter Funfest Saturday, Oct. 29 to kick of snowmobile season. The dealership, located in Lakeville, Minnesota, will offer preseason pricing on snowmobile riding jackets, bibs, boots, gloves, helmets and snowmobile oil.

The Lakeville SnoTrackers snowmobile club will attend, providing information about snowboarding, answer questions about its mission and inviting attendees to join the club. A food truck will also be available, serving a free lunch with any purchase of $25 or more throughout the day.