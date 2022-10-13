Discount Powersports opens two locations within one year

Discount Powersports opened its first physical location in July of 2021. A little over a year later, the dealership has expanded to a second location about an hour away. The new location in Hesperia, California, will provide convenience for current customers who travel from that area and allow Ahmad Awad, owner of the dealership, to earn the business of new customers in the surrounding area.

Awad discusses the benefits of working with family, earning loyal customers and the effects that COVID-19 has had on the dealership.

"COVID really changed everything, from the business aspect to the way that we do handshakes with customers. We're still here providing every day, we've just gone from a handshake to a fist bump," Awad said.

